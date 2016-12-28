Blowing Snow Called For; Wind Speeds Lower (12/28/16)

The High Wind Warning that was in effect for the last two days in Casper has been allowed to expire. However, there will still be areas of blowing snow to contend with as we begin your Wednesday. Mostly sunny conditions expected with a High near 31 degrees F. Winds are expected, but not at yesterdays levels. The National Weather Service anticipates wind speeds of 21 to 26 mph, decreasing to the 15 to 20 mph range later in the day. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight, those winds will continue in the 16 to 21 mph range, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Still enough that blowing snow could continue to be a factor in travel. Mostly clear conditions otherwise, with a low around 8. Wind chill values dipping as low as -5.

Thursday, look for mostly clear skies and a high of 29. Windy, still, with speeds of 21 to 26 mph, gusts as high as 37 mph. Thursday night, clear conditions continue, with a low around 23, Southwesterly winds expected to get as high as 30 to 34 mph.

Friday expect winds to pick up just a little, speeds from 20 to 33 mph, gusts up to 47 mph, highs near 40 degrees.

Saturday Night is New Years Eve, for those using the Gregorian calendar. The National Weather Service is currently calling for calm to breezy conditions, a high during the day of 29, a low New Year's Eve night around 17.

ThinkStock



