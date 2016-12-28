Details of High Speed Wyoming Highway Chase, Suspect Identity Released

Image Submitted by Oil City reader Jolene Whittle

A Laurel Montana man led Wyoming law enforcement on a fifty-mile pursuit Tuesday afternoon (12/27/16), through two Wyoming counties. Dramatic footage of the chase and its climax were submitted to Oil City yesterday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Duane Ellis says that calls about the suspect vehicle came in just after 3 pm, in the vicinity of Cheyenne. The reporting party said that a silver sedan had passed them on the right shoulder, going northbound on I-25, traveling at an estimated 100 miles-per-hour.

“A vehicle matching the traffic complaint was observed by a trooper in Platte County, near mile-post 75,” Sgt. Ellis says. “A traffic stop was initiated once the Trooper caught up to the suspect vehicle. The silver Subaru failed to pull-over and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.”

It is reported that speeds in the chase, at times, exceeded 120 miles-per-hour.

Law enforcement officers attempted to bring a stop to the chase using spike-strips, a device used by law enforcement to impede vehicles by puncturing its tires, several times during the chase, Sgt. Ellis says that one spike-strip was successfully deployed.

“The driver attempted to cause numerous crashes with passenger cars and law enforcement vehicles,” Sgt. Ellis says. “At one point during the pursuit the [suspect] vehicle collided with a WYDOT snowplow.”

The lone occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Wayne Hankinson, 32, was taken into custody after crashing near I-25 milepost 135. Hankinson was examined at a Douglas hospital, before being taken to the Converse County jail. He currently faces charges in Converse County, including: possession of stolen property, aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing and eluding, and reckless endangerment. Those charges are subject to change, and any suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Highway Patrol officials say that the Subaru was listed as being “stolen” out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. A search warrant is being sought to examine the contents of that vehicle.

Two Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicles and one Converse County vehicle were damaged during the pursuit, and one Trooper did sustain minor injuries. That Trooper was treated and released from an area hospital.