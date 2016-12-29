Casper Woman Arrested for Meth, Child Endangerment

Tina L Baker, Courtesy Casper Police Department

A Casper Woman was arrested after items in her apartment, where she was caring for a child, tested presumptive-positive for methamphetamine.

Casper Police Officers responded to the home of Tina Larie Baker, 44, at an apartment complex near the 1900 block of South Missouri Avenue. Investigators were performing a welfare check, after receiving reports that Baker was caring for a child and possibly using drugs.

Officers made contact with Baker at about 10:15 am on December 28. During the investigation, a police affidavit says that officers overheard Baker tell probation officers that she had smoked methamphetamine at a friends house the day before. Officers say that Baker eventually told probation officers that she thought there was a meth pipe in the apartment, but otherwise said that “I don’t know what got brought in here.” A man who had been sleeping at the apartment at the time of police arrival denied ownership of anything in the apartment.

Officers also made contact with a three-year-old juvenile in the Baker apartment. The child was described as being "mobile and articulate,” and was taken into protective custody by the Department of Family Services.

An investigation in the apartment yielded a clear tube with unknown white residue and two ashtrays that also continued residue. Samples of the found residue were tested and returned a presumptive-positive status for methamphetamine.

Police paperwork quotes Baker as saying “I know, there’s no excuse fro using meth. I’ve just been going through some hard times,” upon her arrest.

Baker faces charges of Endangering Children-Methamphetamine and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

The arrest affidavit does note that Baker has a misdemeanor drug conviction from 2010 and another felony conviction in 2015.