City of Casper: Plowing Efforts Continue

City of Casper officials are reminding residents that all available snow plowing and removal equipment is in use as staff continues plowing and removal efforts.

According to a press release, sent out Thursday (12/29/16), Main arterials and feeder routes are the priority during the ongoing snow removal operations.

City officials say that citizens can request that a particular secondary route or residential street be addressed by City crews by doing the following:

Call the Streets Division at (307) 235-8283



The City of Casper Customer Service Desk at (307) 235-8400



The City Manager’s Office at (307) 235-8224



Residents can request that an area be added to the list of streets needing attention.

Send a detailed email to Customer Service at customerservice@casperwy.gov or Email Dan Coryell with the Streets Division at dcoryell@casperwy.gov.

Snow removal crews will shut down from 12:00 am until 4:00 am on Friday morning, December 30, 2016, to reorganize into two large groups that will then begin removing the windrows throughout town.

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo



