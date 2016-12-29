Cowboys Jet Past Air Force, 84-72

The Cowboys hit 14 three pointers and held Air Force to 36 percent from the field on their way to a 84-72 victory in the Mountain West Conference opener in the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday evening. The 14 three pointers tied for the second most this season and the third most in a single-game in UW history. The Cowboys move to 11-3 on the season and 1-0 in the MW, as Air Force is now 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the MW. The Cowboys are now 9-0 at home this season and move to 76-36 all-time against the Falcons. It was also UW’s 40th win in Laramie against Air Force.

“A big key for us tonight was the way we defended Air Force,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “At the end of the day, you can’t take away everything they like to do but you have to narrow it down. We told our guys to focus on not giving up any back cuts and to guard the three-point line. We wanted to give up contested twos rather than easy layups or threes. I think our guys really did a nice job other than one late back cut in the second half.”

The Cowboys had five players score in double-figures for the second time this season. Junior forwards Hayden Dalton and Alan Herndon led UW in scoring with 15 points.. Junior guard Alexander Aka Gorski and sophomore guard Justin James added 14 points. Senior guard Jason McManamen added 11 points. Both Aka Gorski and McManamen also handed out a career-high six assists. Redshirt freshman Andrew Moemeka added a career-high eight points. All his points come via the dunk.

ThinkStock

This story is taken from a press release, from University of Wyoming Athletics Media Relations Office.