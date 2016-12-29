Recent Arrests (12/29/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Tina L Baker- Child Endangering w/drugs, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Steven E Bishop- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Ryan K Bressler- Shoplifting
- Jerry W Brown- DWUI, Open Container in Vehicle
- Kelly K Calkings- DWUI, Speed Too Fast, Revoke Reg/If No Ins, Controlled Substance Possession
- James E Comstock- Shoplifting
- Casey L Henry- Controlled Substance Possession
- William D Larson- Contract Hold/Billing
- Larissa S Salazar- Fail to Appear
- Judy A Sledge- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Kyree K Taylor- NCIC Hit
- Clinton S White- Fail to Comply
- Johnnie L Young- Fail to Comply