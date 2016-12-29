Slight Chance of Snow Friday; Cold and Windy for New Year's Eve

Today (12/29/16), look for areas of blowing snow. Sunny skies, with a high near 31 degrees F. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy conditions, with a south southwest wind ranging from 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Tonight, blowing snow will continue to be a contender. Skies are expected to be mostly clear with a low near 25 degrees F. That sout southwesterly wind will continue, 32 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

More blowing snow for your Friday, windspeeds expected to clock in the 28-37 mph range, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly sunny, otherwise, with high temperatures near 39.

Friday night, the National Weather Service is giving a 20% chance of snow. With light and variable wind in the 6 to 11 mph range.

Saturday, New Years Eve, a high of 27 degrees and breezy conditions during the day. Gusts possible as high as 30mph. Colder and clear for Saturday night, for those ringing in the New Year. Expect lows around 19 and winds in the 20 to 32 mph range.

