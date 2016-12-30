Casper Area Law Enforcement: "Please Don't Drink and Drive"

The New Year's Holiday can bring song, celebration, and revelry. Sometimes this can include the use of alcoholic beverages. While consumption of alcohol, by adults 21 and older, is not illegal in the state of Wyoming things tend to change when a person who has been drinking decides to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"The Natrona County Sheriff's Office will have several deputies out over the weekend, looking for impaired drivers," says NCSO Sgt. Arron Shatto. "The Sheriff's Office requests that you get designated drivers. Please, don't drink and drive."

Similar sentiments are being echoed by the Casper Police Department. "We want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend," says Casper Police Spokesperson, Sgt. Mike Ogden. "If you're going to go out drinking, please don't drive. Call a taxi, get a designated driver. We want everybody to get home safe and have a real safe weekend."

The Centers for Disease Control say that between 2003-2012, 506 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes within the state of Wyoming.

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo



