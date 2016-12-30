Casper Man Arrested Twice in 12 Hours

Ryan K Bressler, Courtesy of Casper Police Department

A man who was arrested in Casper for allegations of shoplifting, was released from jail, only to be arrested again, approximately 12 hours later, on different charges.

According to Law Enforcement paperwork, 33-year-old Ryan K Bressler was arrested for shoplifting from a store at Eastridge Mall. Bressler was accused of taking merchandise from store shelves, bringing the items up to the service counter, and attempting to exchange the never-purchased items for return credit. An arrest summary from the Casper Police Department shows that Bressler was arrested at approximately 10:01 pm, December 28th, and booked under a charge of shoplifting.

The morning of December 29th, just after 9:00 am, officers pulled over a car for an obscured license plate, and identified Bressler as being a passenger in the car. A subsequent investigation revealed that at least two of the vehicles occupants to have multiple warrants.

Kevin G Smith, 43, of Sheridan and Alyson N Oatts, 38, of Mills were taken into custody and booked on charges including Controlled Substance Possession- Methamphetamine. Bressler was arrested and booked on charges of Controlled Substance Possession- Methamphetamine and Criminal Warrant. Official records indicate that Bressler was officially arrested and booked on new charges at 9:56 am, December 29th.

Bressler was said to be in possession of a pen-cap that police say contained a whitish residue, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

After Bressler was arrested and booked, an officer found an envelope in a hallway at the Natrona County Detention Center. Thinking the envelope to be trash, the officer picked it up, but instead discovered that the envelope contained a bindle which, in turn, contained methamphetamine. After examination of Detention Center security footage, police have accused Bressler of bringing the methamphetamine into the jail, dropping it out the leg of his pants, and kicking it into the hallway, when Bressler was being booked on the earlier methamphetamine charges.

Formal charges will be handed down to Bressler, Smith, and Oatts when they make their initial appearances in Circuit Court. All suspects cited are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.