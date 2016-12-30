High Wind Warning this Morning; More Wind for New Year's Eve

Another windy morning in the Oil City, The National Weather Service putting the area under a High Wind Warning through 11:00 am Friday Morning (12/30/16). Winds as high as 58 miles per hour were recorded on Casper’s Wyoming Boulevard, at 3:00 am this morning.

The National Weather Service does point out that strong cross winds along Wyoming Highways 220, 26, and Interstate 25 will likely pose significant risk of blow-overs for light weight and high profile vehicles.

Looking at your forecast, Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Very windy, with a southwest wind 33 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Tonight, we’re looking at a 30% chance of snow. Winds are expected to die down to the 10 to 15 mph range, gusts as high as 23 mph. Winds are anticipated to be light and variable after midnight.

Saturday, not a terrible way to wrap up 2016, Sunny skies and a high near 31. Winds in the 24-29 mph range, gusting as high as 44 mph.

For the night of New Years Eve, we’re going to be looking at mostly clear conditions, and a low around 18 degrees. Unfortunately the wind will be something to contend with. Wind speeds out of the southwest at 25 to 33 mph for sustained winds, and gusts as high as 50 mph.

