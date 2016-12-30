Man Faces a Felony Charge After Months of Shoplifting Allegations

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo

A man has been arrested and faces felony shoplifting charges, after a months-long investigation between Casper Police and private security teams.

51-year-old James E Comstock was arrested in the evening hours of December 28th, at the Target store in Casper’s Eastridge Mall. Asset Protection officers at the Target store contacted police after Comstock was seen in the store, and was recognized from previously recorded instances where Comstock was suspected of shoplifting.

Comstock’s method of operation is described in police paperwork as “[the suspect] will take several expensive items and place them in a suitcase or other closable carrying apparatus, and leave the suitcase on the shelf to retrieve it later.”

Law enforcement affidavits go on to describe a long investigation and case being built around Comstock, by security employees from another retailer, both Casper Walmarts. Those investigations date back to Summer of 2016. It is alleged that items found in Comstock’s possession were identifiable as items taken from both Walmart stores. Identifying paperwork containing Comstock’s name was also found among other items identified as having been stolen, in an under-construction storage unit, that did not yet have units available to the public.

Employees at both Casper Walmarts have identified Comstock as being a man they believe to have perpetrated several shoplifting thefts between the two stores.

Cumulatively, the value of items that Comstock is accused of stealing, over multiple alleged instances, equals more than $1,000. As a result of the aggregated total, Comstock is currently facing a single charge of felony-level shoplifting.

During his initial appearance in court, Comstock, who described himself as currently homeless, received a bond amount of $10,000 cash or surety.