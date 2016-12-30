Recent Arrests (12/30/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Steven E Bishop- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Ryan K Bressler- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Criminal Warrant
- James E Carpin Jr.- Public Intoxication
- Lisa M Cruse- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Tiffany M Dorf- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Dustin N Gross- District Court Bench Warrant
- Aaron T Harmon- Controlled Substance Possession
- Gerald P Headley- Contract Hold/billing
- Cody A Hendryx- DWUI
- Stephen Johnson- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance or Liquor Jail
- Nicholas E Kunst- Hold for WSP
- Reuben A Large 3rd- Serve Jail Time
- Shelly A Luna- County Warrant/Hold For Agency
- Tyler R Manning- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Rober J Master- DWUI, Suspended/Revoked DL
- Linda J Murphy- Fail to Comply
- Alyson N Oatts- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Registation of Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, County Warrant/Hold For Agency
- Tyrone N Jackson- Conspiracy to Deliver Meth
- David R Small- Family Violence Protection Act Assault
- Kevin G Smith- Controlled Sub Poss, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Jeremy L Sulzen- Controlled Sub Poss
- Brandy D Thomas- Public Intoxication, Interference