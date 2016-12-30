Report Shows School Enrollment Down in Wyoming, Natrona County

Recent numbers released by the Wyoming Department of Education show the first dip in public school enrollment numbers since the 2005-2006 school year.

The report, released today (12/30/16), shows that only 18 of Wyoming’s 48 school districts experienced growth during the current school year.

Natrona School District #1 was no exception to feeling the loss, registering 72 fewer students for the 2016-2017 than for the previous school year. A change of nearly half a percent.

The report, along with an explanatory memo was sent to members of Wyoming’s Joint Appropriations Committee and Members of the Joint Education Committee. The report was required by the 2016 Budget Bill, showing preliminary student enrollment data for the 2016-17 school year.

While not implying a causation, the memorandum does point out that school districts located in areas dependent on extractive industries, experienced more enrollment decreases, while the southeast and northwest corners of the state and areas along the I-25 corridor experienced slight increases in enrollment.

Statewide, Laramie County School District #1 enrolled the most students in grades K-12 of the current school year. When the data was collected in October, LCSD #1 was reporting an enrollment of 14,036 total students, an increase of seven students since the previous school year. Natrona County School District was the second most populous in the state, with a total of 13,010 students reported.

The report shows a total number of 93,261 students in public schools around the state. That’s down from 94,002 for the 2015-16 school year.

