Cold For New Year's Eve, 50% Chance of Snow Sunday

Mostly clear conditions, tonight for the New Year’s Eve holiday (12/31/16). However the National Weather Service is calling for colder temperatures, lows near 17 degrees. Wind will also be a factor, with sustained wind speeds of 25 to 28 mph and gusts as highs 37 mph.

Kicking off 2017, New Year’s Day, look for increasing cloud cover, and a high near 32. Wind chills are likely to bring those temperatures down to 0 degrees F. Breezy with winds 20 to 23 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday (1/1/17) night, the National Weather Service is calling for a 50% chance of snow after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees F. Wind chill values as low as -5 degrees F. Winds expected to only reach speeds under 10 mph. Snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday, that 50% chance of snow continues. Cloudy with a high near 11 degrees. New snow accumulation of one to two inches possible.

Click here for the most up-to-date road conditions, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.

Click here for Casper area highway webcams.



