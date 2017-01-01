More Wind for Casper

The National Weather Service has released a special weather statement for the Casper area.



Southwest winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 50 mph, can be expected today (1/1/17) from the Red Desert to Casper. Gusts of 60 mph can be expected in a few areas, including Wyoming Boulevard in Southern Casper. Increasing winds will be in response to the increasing pressure gradient ahead of an approaching Arctic cold front. The arctic front will track south across Northern Wyoming and is expected to stall out across most of the state. Pacific moisture will stream northeast into Wyoming, associated with the upper level trough that will be responsible for pushing the cold front South across Wyoming.

This is expected to result in one to three inches of snowfall to accumulate late tonight and into Monday morning in many areas. As the cold air filters in from the North, behind the front Monday, highs will remain in the teens, while periods of light snow continue.



The snow is expected to end by Monday evening.



