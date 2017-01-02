Casper Coyotes Hockey Returns For First Home Games of 2017





Casper Coyotes Hockey

Times: Friday and Saturday games start at 7:30pm; Sunday games start at 12:00pm



Website: www.CasperCoyotes.com.



Location: The Casper Events Center/Casper Ice Arena



The Casper Coyotes have been splitting their time between the Casper Events Center and the Casper Ice Arena this season, the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) team's third.

1/6 vs. Utah Outliers @ Casper Events Center

1/7 vs. Utah Outliers @ Casper Events Center

1/8 vs. Utah Outliers @ Casper Ice Arena

