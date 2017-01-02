Casper Faces Winter Weather Advisory, Bitter Cold Temperatures

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo

The Casper area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until this afternoon (1/2/17). Snow is expected to continue on and off through 2 pm this afternoon.

As of 6 am, one inch had fallen in central Casper, a total of 2 to 3 inches is called for by the National Weather Service. They go on to advise that locally higher amounts are possible.

Roads will be slick and snow-covered with reduced visibilities during heavy snow. Some drifting snow is anticipated in open areas.

In the National Weather Service forecast, tonight: a 20% chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy conditions, and a low around 17 degrees F. Wind chills will bring those temperatures as low as -15. Light winds after midnight.

Tomorrow, 20% chance of snow before 11 am. Cold with a high near 8, a low tomorrow night of -12 with wind chills bringing the overnight temperatures closer to -25.