New YMCA Facility Opens

The Casper Family YMCA has opened the the new NERD YMCA of Natrona County facility. This building marks "Phase 1" completion, with an eye toward expanding in the future.

The new feildhouse, located just up the hill from the original YMCA facility, boasts a wellness center, cardio and weight equipment, group fitness, locker rooms and members lounge. Several of the rooms and facilities in the new building read like a who's who of notable Casper surnames: Wold, McMurry, Cercy, True.

"The Y" is a national nonprofit that seeks to strengthen communities for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. There are over 2,500 YMCAs that engage over 21 million men, women and children.

"The old facility was really old," says Casper YMCA C.E.O., Brent Kleinjan. "If we didn't do something different, that building was not going to last like we needed it to. So we had to do something, and this gives us a bright future."

Two areas new to the Casper YMCA is a Group Fitness studio and a Child Watch. Facilities for these activities were not available at the old facility. "Everything else is really just a huge upgrade, as far as the space and the size of things," says Kleinjan.

The original facility and the swimming pool in that building are still being utilized. An expansion to the new facility, with room for a brand new swimming pool is currently being discussed, however it is only in the early planning stages.

The new YMCA facility is located at:

1161 Casper Mountain Road

Casper, WY 82601




