Cold Temperatures Continue Through The Week; Wind Chill Values Well Below Zero

Look for snow this morning (1/3/17) before 8:00am, then only a slight chance of snow after 11 am. Otherwise, the National Weather Service is calling for partly sunny conditions and high temperatures near 11 degrees F. Contending with wind chill however, will bring temperatures down to about -10.

Tonight, a 20% chance of snow before 11 pm, mostly cloudy conditions, with a low around -10 and wind chill values as low as -25.

That trend will continue into tomorrow. Forecasting a 20% chance of snow, highs about 10 degrees, wind chill values at -25.

Chances for snow will increase after 11 pm Wednesday (1/4/17) to about 30%. Otherwise, anticipate mostly cloudy conditions, and a low in the neighborhood of -11 degrees F.

Cold temperatures expected to continue on through the week, finally heading for a bit of a warm-up this coming weekend.

ThinkStock



