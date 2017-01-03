Man Arrested: Accused of Getting Drunk, Having Gun While Babysitting.

Anthony Lamb Courtesy of Casper Police Department

A 25 year old Casper man was arrested, after receiving injuries from an angry father, when the man was accused of being drunk and having a gun while babysitting.



According to police paperwork, 25-year-old Anthony J. Lamb was arrested and booked into jail under a charge of Reckless Endangerment, after he and another man got into a physical fight in the post-midnight hours of New Year’s Day.

A police affidavit says that the husband and his wife were out at an area bar, having left their children with Lamb and another adult female as babysitters. The husband says that the couple began receiving calls from the adult female babysitter asking the pair to come home. At one point it is claimed that “please hurry, he has a gun” was stated during the calls.

Upon arriving at Lamb’s residence, the husband says that he observed Lamb standing in the hall with a gun in his left hand. The husband says he was able to disarm Lamb and became physically violent with him. Police paperwork says that the father “stated he believes he acted correctly towards Lamb for endangering his kids and being intoxicated while he should be babysitting.”

On arrival, officers noted that Lamb was extremely bloody and beaten, and took the suspect to be treated at Wyoming Medical Center. During an interview with Casper Police Department, Lamb is said to have not remembered a great deal of the night. “Lamb stated he remembers [the father] barging into his home and attacking him.” Lamb went on to say that he didn’t remember ever having a gun and was not aware there were guns in his home.

Lamb was also quoted as saying that he believes he had drank 2 40oz bottles of beer and possibly a shot of hard liquor.

The adult woman who was babysitting with Lamb says that she did make the phone calls asking the couple to return home, but police say that she denied having said anything about a gun.

Two guns were found in the home.

Lamb was arrested after being released from WMC and booked on charges or Reckless Endangerment. That charge is subject to change pending legal proceedings. All accused suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.