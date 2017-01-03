Recent Arrests (Holiday Weekend 1/3/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- James R Arthur- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Nathan S Biberston- Criminal Warrant
- Brittany A Brown- Fail to Appear
- Michael E Brown- Public Intoxication, Fail to Appear (x2)
- Joshua A Castro- DWUI
- Ronald D Clouser- Domestic Assault
- Salvador F Collard- Public Intoxication
- Darrell L Craycraft- Public Intoxication, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Chad M Culver- Strangulation of Household Member
- Jerod C Cureton Controlled Sub Poss, Interference w/PO, Fail to Appear (x3)
- Jackson P Deluna- Controlled Sub Poss (x2)
- Ginger A Ephrim-
- Alan R Fancher- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Zachary Garrett- Criminal Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Garrett R Grant- DWUI
- Polliann A Hartnek- Fail to Appear
- Colleen Herring- Civil Bench Warrant
- Andrew L Holmes- Serve Jail Time
- Levi H Howes- Attempts/Conspire
- Leslie K Ingram- DWUI, DWUS
- Brandon R Isaacson- DWUI, Careless Driving, DUS
- Michael R Jimenez- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Anthony J Lamb- Reckless Endangerment
- Robin L Larson- DWUI, DWUS
- Larry C Lattimore- Controlled Sub Poss
- Leah R Lewis- DWUI
- Thomas A Lincoln, Careless Driving, Leave The Scene of an Accident, Open Container- In Motor Vehicle
- Ross D Lopez- Interference
- Arando A Martinez- Fail to Comply
- Ronald J Mendoza-Montoya- Contract Hold/Billing
- Raeona P McLean- DUS
- Steven R Parker- District Court Bench Warrant
- Rachel J Phillips- DWUI
- Niah D Ramos- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Fail to Appear
- Christopher J Reed- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Quintin W Rumpler- Controlled Sub Poss
- David L Smith Jr.- Public Intoxication
- Jeffrey M Solberg- Controlled Sub Poss
- Sara Sommerville- Fail to Appear
- Allen M Sosa- Fail to Comply
- Michael C Trott- DWUI
- Marylin M Washburn- Burglary Accessory After Fact
- Ryan J Weeks- DWUI Damage/Destroy Property, Open Container-Operating Veh.
- Charlette M Whiteman Bearing- Public Intoxication
- Samuel A Wilhite- DWUI
- Joshua K Wittler- Serving Weekends
- Devin E Wright- County Warrant/Hold For Agency, Fail to Appear
- Donovan E Wright- Public Intoxication
- Kenneth T Wright- DWUI, Speed Too Fast, Open Cont in Vehicle, FTGrow Emergency Vehicle
- Johnnie L Claud Young- DWUI
- Levi D Zitterkopf- Bond Revocation