Bond Set in Casper Burglary Case

A $7,500 cash or surety bond has been set in the case of a woman accused of burglarizing a Casper business. 49-year-old Marilyn Washburn is accused of breaking into a business near the intersection of 12th and Beverly, then calling the police herself to report the burglary.

According to official police paperwork, officers were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress just before 9:00 pm on December 30th, 2016. The reporting party was the owner of the business, who said that they were able to identify the suspect as Washburn. Minutes later, dispatch received a call from Washburn, using the telephone of an adjacent business, reporting the burglary as well.

When police interviewed Washburn, she claimed that while driving in the area, she observed broken glass outside the business and stopped to investigate. Washburn went on to claim that a person she could not identify, wearing dark clothing, was seen in the alley. When Washburn attempted to confront the individual, she claims that they ran away.

In an interview with the business owner, the other reporting party in the case, police say that the owner had arrived to do some work at the business. Upon arrival, the owner's vehicle headlights illuminated the interior of the business, where the owner says he say an individual matching Washburn's description going through the building's office.

After an investigation by law enforcement, Washburn was arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Facility.

Wearing a blue jail jumpsuit, as well as arm and leg shackles, Washburn made her initial appearance before Circuit Court Judge H. Steven Brown, to hear her official charge: Felony Burglary. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.

Washburn will enter her plea to the charges at her preliminary hearing, set for a later date.

Marylin Washburn makes her initial appearance in Circuit Court on January 3, 2017. Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo



