Casper's Jake Pearson Named to U.S. Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team

(L to R) Jake Pearson, an athlete from Casper, takes the podium with Vasek Cervenka of Minnesota and Eli Nielsen of Washington. Photo Courtesy of TeamUSA.org

Jake Pearson, athlete with Casper Mountain Biathlon Club and Kelly Walsh High School Senior, has been named to the U.S. Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team.

According to a release sent on Wednesday (1/4/17), Pearson came in 2nd in Youth Men at the US Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team Trials; held in Jericho, VT Dec 27 - 30. Pearson will go on to compete in the Junior World Championships Feb 22 - 28 in Osrblie, Slovakia as a member of Team USA.



Over 40 athletes from Maine to Alaska competed over three days, December 28-30, in Jericho, Vermont. The athletes had to contend with stormy conditions on during the event, as a Noreaster brushed by the region with strong winds and snow on Thursday.

Casper Mountain Biathlon Club (CMBC) sent 5 athletes along with Coach Rob Rosser to the US Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team Trials.

Representing CMBC:

Jake Pearson, Casper WY finished 2nd in Youth Men



Marcus Gore, Vail CO finished 5th in Youth Men



Katherine Gruner, Casper WY Finished 6th place in Youth Women



Tristan Wickland, Evergreen CO finished 9th in Youth Men



Rylie Garner, Casper WY finished 12th in Youth Women





Officials with the CMBC say that the youth/junior world team trials represent the toughest competition in the United States for this age group in biathlon.



