Casper's Jake Pearson Named to U.S. Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team

Jake Pearson, athlete with Casper Mountain Biathlon Club and Kelly Walsh High School Senior, has been named to the U.S. Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team.
According to a release sent on Wednesday (1/4/17), Pearson came in 2nd in Youth Men at the US Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team Trials; held in Jericho, VT Dec 27 - 30. Pearson will go on to compete in the Junior World Championships Feb 22 - 28 in Osrblie, Slovakia as a member of Team USA.
Over 40 athletes from Maine to Alaska competed over three days, December 28-30, in Jericho, Vermont. The athletes had to contend with stormy conditions on during the event, as a Noreaster brushed by the region with strong winds and snow on Thursday.
Casper Mountain Biathlon Club (CMBC) sent 5 athletes along with Coach Rob Rosser to the US Biathlon Youth/Junior World Team Trials.
Representing CMBC:
- Jake Pearson, Casper WY finished 2nd in Youth Men
- Marcus Gore, Vail CO finished 5th in Youth Men
- Katherine Gruner, Casper WY Finished 6th place in Youth Women
- Tristan Wickland, Evergreen CO finished 9th in Youth Men
- Rylie Garner, Casper WY finished 12th in Youth Women
Officials with the CMBC say that the youth/junior world team trials represent the toughest competition in the United States for this age group in biathlon.