Commissioners Select Replacement for Casper Rep. Kendell Kroeker

Joe MacGuire of Casper was appointed by the Natrona County Commissioners to serve the residents of House District 35 on Tuesday to fill the vacant seat left by former Rep. Kendell Kroeker who resigned Dec. 21.

MacGuire will be sworn in as a member of the 64th Wyoming Legislature on Jan. 10 at Noon along with all newly elected members of the House of Representatives in the House Chamber, at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William Hill will administer the oath of office.

Speaker of the House-Elect Steve Harshman also announced that Rep. MacGuire will replace Rep. Kroeker on the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee and the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

