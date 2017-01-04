Recent Arrests (1/4/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Michael E Brown- Disturbance
Russell L Frerichs- Public Intoxication
John Edward Hatch- Conspiracy to Distribute A Controlled Substance
Hannah J Pieri- Serve Jail Time
Joshua A Rivers- Disturbance
Timothy D Roybal- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Shane L Wesaw- Hold for CAC