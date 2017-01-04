Recent Arrests (1/4/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Michael E Brown- Disturbance

Russell L Frerichs- Public Intoxication

John Edward Hatch- Conspiracy to Distribute A Controlled Substance

Hannah J Pieri- Serve Jail Time

Joshua A Rivers- Disturbance

Timothy D Roybal- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Shane L Wesaw- Hold for CAC