Snow Today (1/4/17), Cold Temperatures Until Weekend

More snow likely today, mainly before 3:00 pm. The National Weather Service says that cold and cloudy conditions will continue for your Wednesday (1/4/17). Look for high temperatures near six and wind chill values as low as -20. Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight, a 40% chance of snow before 11:00 pm. Mostly cloudy skies with a low around -16. Wind chill values as low as -30. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than half inch possible.

Looking ahead to Thursday, more cold temperatures with a high near 7, wind chill values as low as -35. Westerly winds are likely at 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A slight warm up coming Friday, with high temperatures near 15 during the day. Saturday a high near 24. Sunday could be in the neighborhood of 40 degrees.



