Two Wyo. Men Face Meth Conspiracy Charges

Levi H. Howes (L), John E. Hatch (R); Courtesy Wyoming DCI

Levi H. Howes of Powell, Wyoming and John E. Hatch of Casper, Wyoming are currently listed as co-defendants in a case that charges both men with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The men were arrested in separate incidents, however both Howes and Hatch made their initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court before Judge H. Steven Brown on January 3rd, 2017. During the appearance, both men admitted to currently being on parole, and both men were given a bond amount of $10,000 cash or surety.

On December 30th, 2016; Natrona County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of mile-marker 50 on U.S. Highway 20-26, after it was reported that a vehicle had slid off the road. It was reported that Howes had been the driver of the vehicle, ran off the road, and the vehicle became stuck.

During investigations deputies observed a large roll of currency in the Howes vehicle, and investigators learned that Howes had hidden a black case in the snow, away from the vehicle. In the case was found a scale with white residue and a bag of syringes.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was brought in to investigate further. Investigators believe that Howes was traveling from Powell to Casper to purchase a quarter pound of methamphetamine, from an unnamed source in Casper. It is believed that Howes has made as many as 4 or 5 similar trips to the area, and is further believed to have been selling the methamphetamine he had been receiving.

John E. Hatch was arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center nearly an hour-and-a-half after Howes. Court papers are not explicit as to how the two arrests were related or why the pair are being presented as co-defendants.

Wyoming DCI and the Mills Police Department executed a court authorized search warrant for Hatch on December 30th. Hatch was stopped, while driving, by Mills P.D. and a subsequent search through use of Police K-9 units found a large sum of currency, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and numerous plastic jewelers bags.

Through the course of the investigation, agents believe that Hatch had been obtaining, redistributing, and using methamphetamine. Court papers say that Hatch was suspected to be the middle-man, either facilitating a buy between two people, or obtaining the methamphetamine himself to sell to others.