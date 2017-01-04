Wyoming Ranks 7th In Education Quality

The state of Wyoming was ranked 7th in the nation, in a recent report from Education Week.

The report titled “Quality Counts- Under Construction: Building on ASSA’s K-12 Foundation” gave Wyoming an overall score of 80.3 out of a possible 100. This nets the state a "B-minus” grade in the report. The national average is a grade of “C”.

The 2017 grades are based on three key factors: Chance-for-Success Index, K-12 Achievement, and School Finance.

This is the 21st installment of the long-running annual report on the state of education in the United States. In an official release, Education Week says that the report is a “comprehensive look at the steps states are taking to turn the federal Every Student Succeeds Act’s blueprint into a finished structure.”

"The Every Student Succeeds Act” or “ESSA,” a bipartisan act from Congress, includes mandatory state testing at certain grade levels, tagging and intervening in low-performing schools, and federal sign-off on state accountability plans.

“The 2017 Quality Counts report serves as a reminder that we are doing great things for kids in our state,” says State Superintendent Jillian Balow. "Wyoming currently stands out as number-one in the nation when it comes to funding education equitably across all schools regardless of location or income levels. While Wyoming policymakers and educators rightly address our impending financial challenges, it's essential that we continue to improve student achievement. According to the report, Wyoming is just above average in K-12 school achievement. While we are seeing progress on many achievement indicators, average is simply not where we need to be. Student outcomes remain my most important priority as State Superintendent. Thankfully, we are beginning to see the convergence of multiple efforts and initiatives including: a focus on career readiness; interventions for low-performing schools; a clearer connections between standards, assessments, and student success; and an overall shift from federal to state-led education. As this report shows, we have educators, students, families, and communities across our state who are dedicated and willing to see all students ready for success in school and life.”

Wyoming earns a B-minus in the Chance-for-Success category and ranks 20th in the country. The average state earning a C-plus. In School Finance, Wyoming receives an A-minus and ranks first. For the K-12 Achievement Index, last updated in the 2016 report, it finishes 21st with a grade of C-minus. The average state earns grades of C and C-minus in School Finance and K-12 Achievement, respectively.

