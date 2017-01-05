Bitter Cold Temperatures Today

Today (1/5/17), wind chill values will drop the mercury in the thermometer as low as -35. The National Weather Service calling for breezy conditions, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight, look for patchy fog after 8pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -25. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph

In a special weather statement released by the National Weather Service early Thursday Morning, they remind of the dangers of frost bite in bitter cold temperatures:

"Frostbite can occur in as little as 20 to 30 minutes at those bitterly cold temperatures. The most susceptible parts of the body to frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the tip of the nose. If you must go outside, dress in several layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing."



More patchy fog before 11am for your Friday. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 12. However those wind chill values will still be as low as -30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night, mostly clear conditions, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

standret, ThinkStock



