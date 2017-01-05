Information for Natrona County House and Senate Members

The 64th Wyoming State Legislature will convene the 2017 General Session on Monday January 10th, beginning at noon. The Joint Session of the Legislature and Governor Matt Mead’s State of the State address are scheduled for January 11 at 10:00 am.
The session will be convening in the state capital of Cheyenne, but is temporarily housed at the Jonah Business Center. The capitol building where the sessions are normally held, is currently closed for a construction project.
Information including legislator profiles and video can be found at legisweb.state.wy.us
The following legislators will be representing Natrona County:
Wyoming State House of Representatives:
Debbie Bovee
- Democrat
- Representative of House District 36
- Listed Contact E-mail- debbie.bovee@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Education Committee
Chuck Gray
- Republican
- Representative of House District 57
- Listed Contact E-mail- chuck.gray@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee; House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee
Steve Harshman
- Republican
- Representative of House District 37
- Listed Contact E-mail- steve.harshman@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- Capitol Building Restoration Oversight Group; Select Committee on School Facilities; Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments; CSG West- Finance
- Republican
- Representative of House District 59
- Listed Contact E-mail- bunky.louks@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee; House Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee
Joe MacGuire
- Republican
- Representative of House District 35
- Listed Contact E-mail- joe.macguire@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife, and Cultural Resources Committee; House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee
Jerry Obermueller
- Republican
- Representative of House District 56
- Listed Contact E-mail- jerry.obermueller@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Revenue Committee
Pat Sweeney
- Republican
- Representative of House District 58
- Listed Contact E-mail- patrick.sweeney@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee; House Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee
Tom Walters
- Republican
- Representative of House District 38
- Listed Contact E-mail- tom.walters@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- House Appropriations Committee; House Rules and Procedures Committee; CSG National- Transportation; CSG West- Transportation & Economic Development; Select Committee on the Wyoming Value Added Energy and Industrial Plan; NCSL- Natural Resources and Infrastructure.
Wyoming State Senate:
James Lee Anderson
- Republican
- Senator for Senate District 28
- Listed Contact E-mail- jameslee.anderson@wyoleg.gov
- Committees: Senate Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee; CSG West- State & Federal Relations; CSG West- Transportation and Economic Development; Select Committee on Archaic Laws; Advanced Conversion Technologies Task Force; Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee
Bill Landen
- Republican
- Senator for Senate District 27
- Listed Contact E-mail- bill.landen@wyoleg.gov
- Committees- Department of Health Adisory Council; Select Committee on School Facilities; State Workforce Investment Board; Select Committee on Statewide Education Accountability.; State Workforce Investment Board; Select Committee on School Facilities; Department of Health Advisory Council.
Charles Scott
- Republican
- Senator for Senate District 30
- Listed Contact E-mail- charles.scott@wyoleg.gov
- Committees-Management Audit Committee; NCSL- Health and Human Services; CSG West- Health & Human Services; Senate Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee; Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee.