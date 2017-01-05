Information for Natrona County House and Senate Members

The 64th Wyoming State Legislature will convene the 2017 General Session on Monday January 10th, beginning at noon. The Joint Session of the Legislature and Governor Matt Mead’s State of the State address are scheduled for January 11 at 10:00 am.

The session will be convening in the state capital of Cheyenne, but is temporarily housed at the Jonah Business Center. The capitol building where the sessions are normally held, is currently closed for a construction project.

Information including legislator profiles and video can be found at legisweb.state.wy.us

The following legislators will be representing Natrona County:

Wyoming State House of Representatives:

Debbie Bovee

Democrat



Representative of House District 36



Listed Contact E-mail- debbie.bovee@wyoleg.gov



Committees- House Education Committee



Chuck Gray

Republican



Representative of House District 57



Listed Contact E-mail- chuck.gray@wyoleg.gov



Committees- House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee; House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee



Steve Harshman

Republican



Representative of House District 37



Listed Contact E-mail- steve.harshman@wyoleg.gov



Committees- Capitol Building Restoration Oversight Group; Select Committee on School Facilities; Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments; CSG West- Finance



Bunky Loucks





