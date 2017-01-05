Recent Arrests (1/5/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Michael L Andrews- Hold for WSP
- Ismael Alvarado-Galvan- ImmigrationHold
- Marcus D Brown Jr- Trespassing
- Daniel W Dorf- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Cesar Garcia Calderon- Immigration Hold
- Jamie S Geesey- Disturbance, Breach-of-Peace
- William D Hartley- Bond Revocation
- Everett E Hartshorn- District Court Bench Warrant
- Brandon S Hougard- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Matthew D Jensen- Serve Jail Time
- Ashley L Lee- Bond Revocation
- Thomas A Lincoln- DWUI Enhanced Penalty
- Kayla Lowe- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Charles A Lopez- Serve Jail Time
- John D Lorenzoni- Domestic Battery, Interfering With 911 Call
- Scott J Simmons- Strangulation of Household Member, Domestic Battery
- Tamara K Voelker- Criminal Warrant
- Nicholas Walter- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Robert J Wargo- Fail to Appear