This photo was taken by an Oil City Staffer just two days after Christmas. The temperature reading on the iconic bank clock seems just a little bit high, at 159 degrees.

The bank clock has been dark ever since. Oil City has confirmed with officials at the First Interstate Bank building that the clock is undergoing some repairs currently, but they hope to have it up and running as soon as they can.

The actual mean temperature for December 27th, was approximately 25 degrees F.

Oil City