Casper Facing More Bitter Cold Temperatures

A winter chill warning has been issued for the Casper area thus morning until 10:00 am

The National Weather Service is warning of arctic air, bitter cold temperatures, and wind producing dangerous wind chills across the region.

The temperatures will provide an extreme threat to people and animals of hypothermia and frostbite, with even short unprotected exposure outdoors.

After the 10:00 am hour, the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 11 degrees, with wind chills ringing in at about -15. Winds from 9-14 mph, increasing to 18-23 mph this afternoon. Gusts could go as high as 34 mph.

Mostly clear for your Friday night, although still cold. Zero degrees is your low with a wind chill as low as -20. Winds in the neighborhood of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday, the high is expected to be near 20 degrees, however wind chill values could be as low a -20 with 11 to 16 mph winds and 23 mph gusts.

.



