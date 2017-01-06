Meals on Wheels Raising Money With 17th Annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans

ThinkStock.

Meals on Wheels of Natrona County Inc. is planning on closing out January 2017 with its annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans fundraiser. This is the 17th year for the event, and represents Meals on Wheels of Natrona County’s only regular, major fundraising event.



Described as a chili and soup cook-off, local Meals on Wheels spokesperson, Andrea Trout, says that the event is open to the whole family. “We usually have between 25 and 30 restaurants, or some are just businesses, that choose to make chili or soup.”

There is a competitive aspect to Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans. The soups and chiles will be judged both by a blind panel of selected judges, as well as an award granted by the attendees. “Basically the way you vote is with your wallet,” says Trout. “If you love that chili the best, or it’s your favorite restaurant, you can throw ten bucks in [the voting box] and that’s how the People’s Choice is judged. It’s just by whoever has the most money in their voting box.”

All proceeds will be used to purchase food supplies for the Natrona County Meals On Wheels program. Over 50% of the people Meals On Wheels serves are unable to donate toward the cost of the home delivered meals they receive.

The organization delivers meals to Natrona County Senior Citizens and homebound individuals over 60. They serve the Casper area daily, and are even able to make weekly deliveries to Midwest and Edgerton.

“We’re just here to make sure if someone is unable to to get out and about, they have a hot meal and a smiling person show up to their house Monday through Friday,” explains Trout. “As much as the meal itself is important, there’s also the well-being check. Somebody’s popping in every day to make sure that person’s okay.”

The Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans event does still have a few slots left open for cooks. Businesses or entities wishing to participate in the cook off are only asked for the donation of 10 to 15 gallons of the soup or chili. The business can then sponsor their own booth for $300, or Meals on Wheels can help a contributing business find a sponsor for their booth. For more information, contact Meals on Wheels at (307) 265-8659.

The event also promises to have a raffle for cash and prizes, as well as $10-flat-rate refillable beer mugs.

Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans happens from 4 until 8 pm, January 27th at the Parkway Plaza Hotel and Convention Center. Adult tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, children 5 and under are free.

Advance tickets are available at the following locations: