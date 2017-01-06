Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Robin A Alcorn- Possession of a Controlled Sub, Under Influence Cont Substance
- Michael E Brown- Public Intox
- Russell M Easterling- DWUI
- David A Freemole- Controlled Sub Poss
- Kyle E Gilliam- NCIC Hit
- Anthony A Harlow- Contract Hold/Billing
- Jhett F Henderson- Possession of a Controlled Sub
- Don W Johns- Vandalism/Destruction of Property
- Brianna L Kappel- Hold for Circuit Court
- Erin R Klodt- Hold for WWC
- Ryan M Koprowitz- DWUI, DWUS, Interference w/PO
- Blake M Lebeau- DWUI
- Seth W Ockinga- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Enriqueta Popocatl-Jimenez- Immigration Hold
- Tina R Reeves
- James W Sack- Public Intoxication
- Jerel L Tillman- Contract Hold/Billing
- Gary Wlfname- Public Intoxication, Fail to Appear
- Angela D Wolford- Fail to Appear