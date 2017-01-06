State Seeks Input From Outdoor Recreation Businesses

The Governor’s Task Force on Outdoor Recreation has launched a survey of outdoor recreation businesses. The purpose of the survey is to gather suggestions from these businesses on how the state can better help current, and entice new, companies that benefit both directly and indirectly from this industry.

The survey was discussed at the first meeting of the Task Force when it was determined there was a gap in information related to outdoor recreation businesses across the state. The survey is available on the Outdoor Recreation Task Force website.

According to an official press release, the Outdoor Recreation Task Force will develop policy recommendations for Governor Matt Mead’s consideration. "Recommendations may include principles to guide and identify the benefits of outdoor recreation, outline efforts to expand business opportunities and improve recreation infrastructure in the state's second largest industry."

The release goes on to say that outdoor business in Wyoming generates approximately $4.5 billion annually in consumer spending according to a 2012 study by the Outdoor Industry Association. That spending generates $1.4 billion in wages and salaries, $300 million in state and local tax revenue and is credited with creating 50,000 jobs.

The next meeting of the Governor’s Task Force on Outdoor Recreation is January 25-27 in Cheyenne, WY.

robertcicchetti, ThinkStock



