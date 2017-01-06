Weekend Round Up (1/6/17)

A round up of Casper area events for the weekend starting 1/6/17.
- January Kirtan at the Healthy Life Studio
- January 6, 2017
- 7:00 pm- 8:00 pm
- Healthy Life Studio- Sunrise Shopping Center
- 4200 S Poplar St, Casper, WY 82601
- From The Facebook Event Page: "Make a commitment to yourself in 2017. Join us for an hour of meditative chanting. No experience required :) You don't need to be a vocalist. You don't need any special equipment or instruments. Come. Close your eyes. Sit. Sing. Give it a try. Donations accepted but not expected."
Free Friday Dance & Drink
- Januar 6, 2017
- 6:30 pm-7:30 pm
- Om on the Range
- 235 W 1st St, Casper, WY 82601
- From The Facebook Event Page: "Join Certified Personal Trainer, Beth Jozwik, for a fun Friday night fitness dance class followed by a free drink! Beth has just added a new fitness dance class to the OM on the Range schedule and she wanted to share it with you all! Bring your gym shoes (please, no street shoes in the studio) a bottle of water and your willingness to let loose and join us for this FREE hour long class. After class (and some water) enjoy a glass of wine on us! This is a moderate intensity cardiovascular dance workout! Watch the hour fly by while you move your body and sweat to radio pop and hip hop songs. The primary focus of this class is to get you moving while having fun! No experience necessary. Grab your friends and come down for the FREE class!"
Open House- NERD Health and Wellness Center
- January 7, 2017
- 10:00 am-12:00 pm
- Wyoming Medical Center's NERD Health and Wellness Center
- 1233 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601
- From The Facebook Event Page- "Get a sneak peak of the new NERD Health and Wellness Center and see all that it offers. Learn about acupuncture, massage, health coaching and more. Food and prizes available. The center is located on the second floor lobby of the McMurry West Tower at Wyoming Medical Center. Parking available in the west parking garage or via our free valet service. Multiple packages and programs available."
NCPL Craftastic Saturday: Soda Coasters
- January 7, 2017
- 2:00 pm-3:00 pm
- Natrona County Public Library
- 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601
- From The Facebook Event Page: "The Natrona County Library will host an adult crafting program on Saturday, January 7 at 2 pm. Protect your surfaces in stye by transforming ceramic tiles into stunning soda coasters! Soda fans are especially encouraged to attend. All supplies provided. Call 577-READ ext. 2 or e-mail reference@natronacountylibrary.org for more information."
Happy Hour Yoga
- January 8, 2017
- 11:00 am-12:00 pm
- Backwards Distillery
- 158 Progress Circle, Mills, Wyoming 82644
- From The Facebook Event Page: "Join us for an all-levels class in the distillery. Bring a mat. This $15 class includes your first post-yoga coctail. Class is free for bartenders, so please let us know if you are one, or tell your favorite bartender to come join us! Doors open at 10:45 am and no reservation is required."