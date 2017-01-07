Amber Alert: Landon & Morgan Griffin

An Amber Alert is currently issued for the Central Wyoming area.
Officals are looking for 11-year-old Landon Griffin and 12-year-old Morgan Griffin of Des Moines, IA.
The children are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parent, 35-year-old Mary Purcell.
Please keep an eye out as Landon, Morgan, and Mary may be in the area, travelling through the state on the way to Oregon.
Vehicle Information
- Make: Chevrolet
- Model: Suburban
- Year: 2003
- Color: Brown
- License Plate: (Iowa) CRY371
Landon Griffin
- Missing Date: January 3, 2017
- Missing From: Des Moines, IA
- Age Now: 11
- Sex: Male
- Race: White/Asian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5'4
- Weight: 135
Morgan Griffin
- Missing Date: January 3, 2017
- Missing From: Des Moines, IA
- Age Now: 12
- Sex: Male
- Race: White/Asian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5'3
- Weight: 140
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Griffin boys may be in the custody of Mary Purcell:
- Age Now: 35
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Green
- Height 5'2
- Weight: 150