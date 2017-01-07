Oil City
6 hours ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Amber Alert: Landon & Morgan Griffin

Amber Alert: Landon & Morgan Griffin

file_download
Courtesy of The Center For Missing and Exploited Children

An Amber Alert is currently issued for the Central Wyoming area.

Officals are looking for 11-year-old Landon Griffin and 12-year-old Morgan Griffin of Des Moines, IA.

The children are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parent, 35-year-old Mary Purcell.

Please keep an eye out as Landon, Morgan, and Mary may be in the area, travelling through the state on the way to Oregon.

Vehicle Information

  • Make: Chevrolet
  • Model: Suburban
  • Year: 2003
  • Color: Brown
  • License Plate: (Iowa) CRY371

Landon Griffin

  • Missing Date: January 3, 2017
  • Missing From: Des Moines, IA
  • Age Now: 11
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White/Asian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5'4
  • Weight: 135

Morgan Griffin

  • Missing Date: January 3, 2017
  • Missing From: Des Moines, IA
  • Age Now: 12
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White/Asian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5'3
  • Weight: 140

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Griffin boys may be in the custody of Mary Purcell:

  • Age Now: 35
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Green
  • Height 5'2
  • Weight: 150