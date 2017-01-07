Amber Alert: Landon & Morgan Griffin

Courtesy of The Center For Missing and Exploited Children

An Amber Alert is currently issued for the Central Wyoming area.

Officals are looking for 11-year-old Landon Griffin and 12-year-old Morgan Griffin of Des Moines, IA.

The children are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parent, 35-year-old Mary Purcell.

Please keep an eye out as Landon, Morgan, and Mary may be in the area, travelling through the state on the way to Oregon.

Vehicle Information

Make: Chevrolet



Model: Suburban



Year: 2003



Color: Brown



License Plate: (Iowa) CRY371



Landon Griffin

Missing Date: January 3, 2017



Missing From: Des Moines, IA



Age Now: 11



Sex: Male



Race: White/Asian



Hair: Brown



Eyes: Brown



Height: 5'4



Weight: 135



Morgan Griffin

Missing Date: January 3, 2017



Missing From: Des Moines, IA



Age Now: 12



Sex: Male



Race: White/Asian



Hair: Brown



Eyes: Brown



Height: 5'3



Weight: 140



According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Griffin boys may be in the custody of Mary Purcell :