High Wind Watch For Sun-Mon

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Natrona and Southern Fremont Counties, from Sunday January 8 at 2:00 pm until Monday January 9 at 5:00 pm.



A High Wind Watch means there is potential for a hazardous high-wind event.

According to the NWS, a strong upper-level jet is expected to move over Central Wyoming, producing high winds at the surface, across Natrona County Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Areas of wind expected to increase through Sunday, reaching sustained wind speeds of 35 to 45 mph, and gusts up to 60 mph.

Gusts of up to 70 mph are anticipated on Casper’s South side, and acutely in the area of Wyoming Boulevard.

Also expect strong cross winds along highways 287, 220, 26, and Interstate-25. This could lead to significant increases in the chance of blow-overs for light weight and high profile trailers. Areas of blowing and drifting snow over the highway may also produce local poor visibility with slick snow-packed roads.



