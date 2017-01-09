High Wind Warning Extended Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has extended a High Warning Watch for Natrona County

Originally set to expire this (1/9/17) evening after 5:00 pm, the National Weather Service has now extended that High Wind Warning through 8 am on Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning means that a high wind event is occurring.

The high wind speeds will continue into this evening before a brief respite. Decreasing during the overnight hours, then increasing again Tuesday into Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service is expecting southwesterly winds in the 35 to 45 mph range, with gusts as high as 60 mph in Central Casper. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are anticipated on the south side of Casper, and acutely around Wyoming Boulevard.

A peak wind gust of 81 mph was recorded on Wyoming Boulevard at just after 10:00 pm Sunday evening.

Travelers, watch for strong cross-winds along highways 287, 220, 26, and Interstate 25. The high wind speeds will likely bring a significant increase in the chance of blow-overs for high profile and light weight vehicles, as well as high profile and light weight trailers.

Also expect areas of blowing and drifting snow, causing low visibility and slick, snow-packed roads.

For the most up-to-date closures and conditions, please visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation Website, by clicking here.

Click here for Casper area road condition webcams.

