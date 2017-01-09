High Winds Until This Evening, Warmer Temperatures

(Edit 1/9/17 4:52 PM: At the time of this update, the High Wind Warning, originally set to expire, has now been extended through Wednesday morning [1/1/17]. Please click here for the up-to-date Warning information.)

The Casper area remains under a High Wind Warning until 5:00 pm tonight (1/9/17). A 20% chance of precipitation before 11 am. Mostly cloudy this afternoon and highs near 50 degrees F. Very windy, however with sustained speeds up to 43 mph, and gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tonight, the National Weather Service is calling for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 29. Southwesterly winds starting in the 25 to 34 mph rang, decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Gusts as high as 50 degrees.

Tomorrow, a slight chance of snow before noon and a slight chance of rain and snow mixture after that. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees F. Southwesterly winds 16 to 21 mph, expected to increase to 25 or 30 miles per hour by afternoon. Gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday night, look for a 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20, Windy, speeds up to 28 mph, and gusts as high as 41 mph.

Photo By Trevor T. Trujillo



