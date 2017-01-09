Kelly Walsh to Host Forensics Meet, Seeking Judges

Casper’s Kelly Walsh High School will be hosting a meet for the National Speech and Debate Association, January 13th-14th, hosted on the Kelly Walsh campus.

Individual events will run the gamut of drama, duet, extemporaneous, humor, and oratory speeches as well as Public Forum, CX, and Lincoln Douglas debates.

Jason Waugaman, the head forensics coach for Kelly Walsh High School, says that the Kelly Walsh meet started being held in the mid-1980s, and that it is expected to be quite the showcase. “People can expect to be entertained,” says Waugaman. “But really, people can expect to see the dedication and work that these students put into this activity.”

While Waugaman hopes that the humor and drama of the speeches will be felt by attendees, he also says that a big part of it is the clashing of ideas during the debate portions. “One of my major hopes as a coach is that when judges walk out of a debate round, they’re seeing the world in a different light than they have beforehand. Essentially open the judges minds to other ideas and possibilities than they had coming in.”

These Forensic League meets do require the assistance of volunteer judges, and Kelly Walsh is still looking to fill some rounds. Waugaman says that judges don’t need any previous experience judging for National Speech and Debate Association events, however if somebody wants some background, a judging clinic will be held on January 10th, at 6:00 pm where they will go over the ballots and event descriptions. The clinic, however, is not mandatory for volunteer judges.

Waugaman says that early morning rounds on Saturday are the most in need of judges, however they will not turn judges away for any time slot.

It is anticipated there will be over 350 rounds across the weekend, with approximately 430 students competing from around the state.

The events will begin late Friday (1/13/17) afternoon at 4:00 pm and will run until 8:30 pm that night. The meet will resume the following morning at 7:30 am and will run until 8:30 pm.

Judges wishing to volunteer can do so for any time slot, and are told to expect an hour to an hour-and-a-half time commitment per round.

People interested in volunteering for the Kelly Walsh meet could contact Waugaman at 307-267-8569.

Natrona County High School will be hosting another meet in Casper, that meet will be held January 28th and 29th.

DGLimages, ThinkStock



