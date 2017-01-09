Police Investigating Events Center Auto Burglaries

The Casper Police are investigating several automobile burglaries that were reported at the Casper Events Center this weekend.



According to police dispatch summaries, at least five reports were made on Saturday, January 7th, between the hours of 10:00 pm and 11:30 pm, following a Casper Coyotes hockey game, being played at the Events Center.

Casper Police Sgt. Mike Ogden says that in these cases windows were broken out, and items were stolen from the vehicles. “This is currently under investigation, all of the cases are assigned to the detectives and they’re working to see what they can find out.”

While Sgt. Ogden does urge people to lock their vehicles when parking for any length of time, the broken windows also speak to keeping valuables in sight, where a burglar might target them. “Don’t keep your purses in there, don’t keep your wallets in there. Try to keep the least amount of valuable stuff in there as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding the auto burglaries at the Casper Events Center this weekend is urged to call Casper Police Dispatch at 235-8278.

.



