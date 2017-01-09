Recent Arrests (1/9/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Christina M Aksamit- Breach of Peace, Interference W/PO
- Caleb R Angel Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Interference W/PO, Controlled Sub Poss
- Brian Benally- Public Intoxication
- Jessica M Bitzan- Criminal Warrant
- Sven L Broman- District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael E Brown- Public Intoxication
- Samuel Cardona Jr.- Probation Revocation
- Evelyn R Gakin- Public Intoxication
- Samuel M Garris- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Sean R Griffin- DWUI, Suspended/Revoked DL
- Christopher S Griswold- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Shawn J Kouri- Larceny, Wrongful Take/Dispose Property, Burglary, Fail to Appear
- Terry Kowlok- Contract Hold/Billing
- Matthew R Larimore- DWUI
- Benjamin A Marquez- Hold for WSP
- Seth W Ockinga- District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Stephanie L Peterson- Fail to Appear
- Bradley J Randolph- Fail to Appear
- Dora L Romero- Probation Revocation By Police Officer
- Trae M Wagar- Fail to Comply, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Rodney R Walker- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Anthony W Witcher- Fail to Appear
- Gary Wolfname- Public Intoxication, Wrongful Take/Dispose of Property