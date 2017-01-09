Two Casper Men Arrested On Meth Charges

Caleb R. Angel (left), and Samuel M. Garris (right), Courtesy of the Casper Police Dept.

Two Casper men were arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday (1/8/17), after officers say they observed an individual smoking a bong through a lit window.

According to police paperwork, officers were responding to an unrelated call of a domestic disturbance. During the investigation of that call, a Casper Police officer reported observing, in plain view through the window, two males and one utilizing a smoking device described as a “bong.” The officer believed the bong was being used to smoke methamphetamine.

After dealing with the original, unrelated police call, which was in a different apartment in the same complex, officers made contact with Caleb R Angel. Angel was the occupant of the apartment where officers believed the methamphetamine was being used.

Police allege that during the contact, Angel attempted several times to end the encounter and attempted to close the door, refusing to give consent to search the apartment when asked.

Officers then say that, to prevent any evidence from being destroyed and for concerns of safety, officers advised Angel that they were going to enter the apartment and secure it until a search warrant could be obtained. Angel is then said to have refused, and aggressively shoved officers attempting to enter the apartment. At that time Angel was cuffed and placed under arrest for Interference.

A search warrant was granted by Judge H. Steven Brown, and the apartment was searched. Police say they found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana residue, packaging materials, and digital scales.

During investigation police contacted Samuel M Garris, who was also in the apartment. A police affidavit says that Garris “openly admitted to smoking methamphetamine that morning with Angel.”

Garris was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of Controlled Substance Possession- Methamphetamine.

Angel was also booked on Possession of Methamphetamine, Interference With a Police Officer, as well as an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The men will hear their official charges during their initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court. Charges are subject to change, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



