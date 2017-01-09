Wyoming Man Arrested 3 Times in 3 Days

Gary Wolfname, Courtesy Casper Police Department

A man identified as being from Greybull, Wyoming; and described in police paperwork as “transient,” was arrested three times over the course of three days in three separate incidents.

On just before 8:00 pm on January 6, 2017, Casper Police were dispatched to an unidentified North Casper hotel on West “E" Street, where employees had reported an intoxicated individual bothering hotel guests.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, Police arrested 57-year-old Gary Wolfname, and booked him into jail on charges of Public Intoxication. It was reported that Wolfname had not been a guest of the establishment and hotel security did not want him on the property.

The following day, officers responded to another hotel in the vicinity, to investigate a theft. An employee of the hotel reported missing a jacket, bank paperwork, and vehicle keys. Officers made contact, again, with Wolfname who was said to be sitting in the employee’s truck, wearing the jacket in question.

After the subsequent investigation, Wolfname denied stealing the jacket, saying that it had been given to him by an unidentified caucasian male. Unable to account for the bank statements nor the keys that had been in the jacket at the time of disappearance, Wolfname was arrested and booked on charges of wrongful taking or disposing of property.

The police affidavits also point out that police had also arrested Wolfname on January 5th, and booked him on charges of Failure to Appear. This booking was corroborated by a Casper Police Department arrest summary from that date, as well as jail booking logs from that time.

Wolfname will be read his official charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court. Charges are subject to change and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.