Artcore Hosts GOLDEN GATES: Moscow Nights, on Wednesday

Artcore is continuing its 2016-2017 season with the first show of the new year: Golden Gates/Moscow Nights. Curtain time for the show is 7:30 pm Wednesday (1/11/17), and will be held at Natrona County High School’s John F. Welsh Auditorium.



According to Artcore, the Golden Gates company began in 1993 in St. Petersburg, Russia. Drawing upon students from the Author’s Aesthetic Music Secondary School, the company is comprised of children. In 1993 the first members of the group began performing at cultural events, folk festivals, and concerts throughout Russia and Europe.

The group is currently under the direction of Marina Tourlygina and is made up of children, singers and dancers, ages 5-15. Artcore does point out, however, that the youngest performers don’t travel the world. The last time the company was brought to Casper by Artcore, the ages ranged from 14 to 20.

From Artcore: “The program of Golden Gates is centered on masterpieces of Russian folklore, songs, and dances. It represents the diversity of the culture, ranging from gently humorous songs, to elaborate lyrical suites, to pulsating dance numbers. It includes suck well known songs as Kalinka and Volga Boatman, but focuses on pieces lesser known to western audiences, such as Cossack war melodies and Siberian love chants. Russian folk music expresses the national character - outwardly reserved and cool but brimming with vigor, mischievousness and vibrancy inside.”

Date: Wednesday January 11, 2017



Time: 7:30



Prices: $13.00 for adults, $12.00 for seniors (60 & up), $7.00 for students and school teachers, $5.00 for children (12 & under).



Contact: Artcore 307-265-1564



Location: John F. Welsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School- 930 S. Elm St. Casper, WY



Courtesy: Artcore



