Casper Man Arrested on 3rd Possession Charge

Trae M. Wagar, Courtesy of Casper Police Department

A Casper man was arrested just before 3:00 pm on Saturday (1/7/17), when officers responded to the Casper east side Walmart, to reports of shoplifting.

Upon arrival, officers contacted 21-year-old Trae M. Wagar, who had been suspected of previously trying to shoplift from the store in the past.

After investigation, officers determined that no shoplifting had taken place, however officers had discovered that Wagar had a probation violation warrant. When officers placed Wagar under arrest for the warrant, police affidavit says that a small jewelry bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found on Wagar’s person. Another small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine residue was also found. The substances from the baggies was field tested with a presumptive-positive result for the drug.

Wagar was transported to the Natrona County Detention Center without reported incident. Further investigation into Wagar’s identity showed two previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, one conviction being handed down on August 16, 2016, the second being handed down two days later on August 18 of the same year. An additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance was discovered from June of 2016, however police affidavits note that a final disposition for the charge was unable to be obtained.

In the state of Wyoming, any person convicted of a third or subsequent offense for possession could face felony sentencing, with a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to five years or both.

At this time, Wagar faces charges of Failure to Comply and Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine.

Charges are subject to change and any suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.