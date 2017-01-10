NWS Special Weather Statement: Cold Front Could Bring Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for areas including Casper and Natrona County, as well as Buffalo and Kaycee in Johnson County.

The High Wind Warning in place for the area continues, currently set to expire tomorrow morning. The NWS is saying that sustained winds will continue at 30 to 45 mph, with gusts between 50 and 65 mph. Some blowing and drifting snow expected to occur.

The wind is anticipated to continue through 5:00 am tomorrow, where it will begin to taper off. The High Wind Warning currently set to expire at 8:00 am. The tapering off will come with a frontal passage. Motorists and travelers should be prepared for strong wind and sudden gusts.

After midnight tonight (1/10/17) a cold front will move into then through Johnson County from the north. This front is expected to reach Natrona County by 2 am, and be over the Casper area by 5 am. With this front, the winds will become northern, and we can expect 20 to 30 mph gusts, along with increased chances for light to moderate snow.

The heaviest snow is predicted to occur along and just behind the front, becoming light snow or flurries by sunrise across all of Johnson County, mid-morning across Natrona County.

The National Weather Service advises that this system will be quick-hitting and should deposit 1 to 2 inches of snow, with moderate drifting occurring through the morning hours. Roads will be slick and visibilities will be sharply reduced for a time along and near the cold front.

