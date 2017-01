Luckily no injuries were reported when the wind seriously damaged the marquee sign of the historic Rialto Theater in Downtown Casper.

Originally the "New Lyric Theater" when it was built in 1921, the building has undergone numerous remodels and renovations. Not just a movie house, the Rialto used to play host to live vaudeville before it was a full time cinema.

The Rialto was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.

